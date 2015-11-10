Court says ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder should be released -lawyer

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
OSLO Nov 10 A Norwegian appeals court upheld on Tuesday a ruling that former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder should be released from custody during an ongoing police investigation into allegations of corruption, Lunder's lawyer told Reuters.
"We won 2-1, he will not be held in police custody," Lunder's lawyer, Cato Schioetz, said.
Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to its operations in Uzbekistan.
Lunder has said he is innocent, and a lower court ruled on Friday that there was no strong evidence to suspect him of corruption. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.