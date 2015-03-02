UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom plans buyback of Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 bln

(Adds details)
MOSCOW, March 2 Amsterdam-based mobile phone
operator Vimpelcom said on Monday it planned to buy back
Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 billion from the market to cut its
debt burden.
The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in
Russia and operates in Italy and several emerging markets, said
it commenced a cash tender offer for eight outstanding bond
issues due in 2016-2023.
The offer will expire on March 30, 2015, unless extended or
terminated early, and the settlement date is expected to be
April 2, Vimpelcom said in a statement.
It will use the proceeds from the sale of a stake in its
Algerian business to fund the buyback, a spokesman said,
following the deal's closure in January.
Vimpelcom had net debt of around $20 billion at the end of
2014.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Susan Thomas)