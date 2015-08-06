Vimpelcom, Hutchison in advanced talks on Italian merger -CEO

AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa remain in advanced talks on merging their Italian mobile phone businesses, Vimpelcom's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to give additional details.

Vimpelcom and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa said in May they were discussing merging their Italian mobile phone businesses into a joint venture.

"We are in advanced discussion with Hutchison about merging our operations in Italy," Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier told journalists.

"At this stage we have no additional comment to make overall." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)