Vimpelcom, Hutchison in advanced talks on Italian merger -CEO

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa remain in advanced talks on merging their Italian mobile phone businesses, Vimpelcom's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to give additional details.
Vimpelcom and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa said in May they were discussing merging their Italian mobile phone businesses into a joint venture.
"We are in advanced discussion with Hutchison about merging our operations in Italy," Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier told journalists.
"At this stage we have no additional comment to make overall." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.