Vimpelcom says still exploring deals in Italy

* Says "has held discussions" regarding 50/50 JV in Italy
* Sources say it is still in talks with Hutchison Whampoa
MOSCOW/MILAN Oct 28 International telecoms
group Vimpelcom said it was exploring possible
transactions in Italy but had not reached any deals, following
months of reports its Italian unit was seeking a tie-up with
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia.
Sources close to the matter said in June that Hutchison had
resumed talks with Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile
firms, a possibility the two firms had explored before. However
the negotiations had stalled by September.
"The company has held discussions to explore the potential
value which would accrue to shareholders through a 50/50 joint
venture in Italy. No conclusion to these discussions was
reached," Vimpelcom said in a statement to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, without naming any companies.
"The company will continue to explore value adding
transactions but there can be no guarantee that a transaction on
terms acceptable to the company will be identified," it added.
Two sources said the talks between Vimpelcom, in which
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group is the biggest
shareholder, and Hutchison, controlled by Asian tycoon Li
Ka-shing, were still underway.
"Talks for Wind/3 Italia merger are still going on but
without big progress ... It's hard to put the Chinese and
Russians together," one source with knowledge of the talks said.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Mark Potter)