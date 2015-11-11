UPDATE 1-Fredriksen CEO to remain on leave due to Vimpelcom investigation

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO Nov 11 Fredriksen Group Chief Executive Jo Lunder said on Wednesday he would remain on leave while Norwegian police investigate allegations of wrongdoing at Vimpelcom when he was CEO.

Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating telecoms operator Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to its operations in Uzbekistan. Dutch prosecutors have said the probe relates to alleged corruption.

Lunder reiterated he was innocent. He was released from police custody on Tuesday when an appeals court ruled the evidence presented against him was too weak to justify incarceration during questioning.

Norway's Economic Crime Police unit, which had asked for Lunder to be kept in isolation for two weeks, said in a separate statement it would continue to investigate the case.

Lunder ran Vimpelcom from 2011 until last April and was subsequently appointed head of the Fredriksen Group, which operates billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other companies.

"I've built my whole career on trust. I believe it would be difficult for me to lead the Fredriksen Group as long as this process continues, so I'll have to ask for leave from the company," Lunder told reporters.

He said police had questioned him about a payment of $30 million made about two months after he became Vimpelcom's CEO, adding he had asked the advice of lawyers specialising in anti-corruption work before authorising the transaction.

"This was a very thorough process," Lunder said. "I believe I did what I could, and I don't see what I could have done differently."

Vimpelcom last week booked a provision of $900 million in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Neither the Fredriksen Group nor Vimpelcom were immediately available for comment.