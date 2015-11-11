Fredriksen Group CEO Lunder says to remain on leave due to Vimpelcom investigation

OSLO Nov 11 Former Vimpelcom Chief
Executive Jo Lunder will remain on leave from his current
position as head of the Fredriksen Group while the police
investigates his role at Vimpelcom, Lunder told a news
conference on Wednesday.
Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating
Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to its operations in
Uzbekistan.
Lunder reiterated that he was innocent.
The Fredriksen Group operates billionaire investor John
Fredriksen's holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig
firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish
farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other companies.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by David Evans)