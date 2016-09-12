UPDATE 1-Telenor puts $555 million Vimpelcom stake up for sale

(Recasts, adds background, detail)
Sept 12 Norway's Telenor on Monday put
up for sale an 8.1 percent stake in Amsterdam-based telecoms
operator Vimpelcom, worth about $555 million at Friday's
closing price, and said buyers would be sought through a
book-building process.
Telenor also said it was considering issuing bonds worth up
to $1 billion, with the option for investors to exchange their
holding in the bonds into Vimpelcom shares after three years.
Telenor announced in October 2015 it aims to sell all of its
33 percent stake in Vimpelcom but has yet to find a buyer. The
company last month told Reuters the sale was still in a planning
phase.
Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan will be joint global
coordinators and joint lead bookrunners of the stake sale, while
Citigroup and Credit Suisse will act as joint bookrunners,
Telenor said.
"The pricing of the offering will be announced following the
completion of the book building process," it added.
The offer consists of 142.5 million American depository
shares (ADS) in Vimpelcom, about a quarter of Telenor's total
holding in the firm. The underwriters will also get an option to
buy up to 21.38 million additional ADS.
Vimpelcom in February paid $795 million to settle a U.S. and
Dutch probe into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan.
Telenor has been in open conflict with Vimpelcom's other
major shareholder, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, over
control of Vimpelcom, to the point where it became a diplomatic
issue between Oslo and Moscow.
The Norwegian state holds a 54 percent stake in Telenor.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)