CEO of Vimpelcom's Algeria unit "on medical leave"

CAIRO, April 19 The chief executive of
Vimpelcom's Algerian mobile phone unit, who has been at
the centre of an acrimonious dispute with the Algerian
authorities, is on medical leave, his employers said late on
Thursday.
Tamer El Mahdy has been chief executive of Orascom Telecom
Algerie (OTA) -- which trades under the name Djezzy -- during a
period when the firm has been hit with back tax demands,
threatened with nationalisation and subject to an investigation
over currency violations.
"Tamer remains the CEO of OTA with full support of OTH,"
said a representative of Vimpelcom-owned Orascom Telecom
Holding, Djezzy's Cairo-based parent company.
"He is currently on medical leave (meaning he is taking some
time away from work to take care of his health)." The
representative did not say where Mahdy was taking his medical
leave.
Vimpelcom has owned Djezzy since it took over assets of
Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom last year. The unit's
future has been clouded in uncertainty because talks with
Algeria about nationalisation have dragged on for months.
Algerian media reported last month that a local court had
convicted Mahdy, an Egyptian national, of violating currency
rules and barred him from leaving the country. As part of the
same case, a $1.25 billion fine was imposed on Djezzy.
Orascom Telecom has confirmed the fine and said that a
member of the Algerian unit's "senior executive team" had been
given a criminal sentence, though it did not name the executive.
Orascom Telecom denied the allegations against Djezzy and its
executive and said it would file an appeal.
Vimpelcom has agreed, in principle and subject to a deal on
price, that it will sell the Algerian state a 51 percent stake
in Djezzy, while the Russian firm will retain management
control.
That agreement though is on hold because Vimpelcom, 35
percent-owned by Norwegian group Telenor, announced
this month it was going to international arbitration over
Algeria's treatment of Djezzy.