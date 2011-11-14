版本:
2011年 11月 14日

Algeria says in talks with Vimpelcom over Djezzy

ALGIERS Nov 14 Algeria is in talks with telecoms firm Vimpelcom over the fate of the disputed Djezzy mobile phone unit and efforts to find a resolution could speed up, Algerian Finance Minister Karim Djoudi told reporters on Monday.

Asked about the unit, he said: "Things are taking place normally. I have had a meeting with a Vimpelcom representative at his request. Unfortunately, I cannot give you details because we are in talks."

He said a valuation of Djezzy, a crucial step in determining the unit's future, was proceeding. "It is possible that things will go fast," Djoudi said. "There is a willingness on the other side to make things go fast." (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

