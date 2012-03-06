Algeria sees Djezzy valuation completed end-March

DOHA, March 6 Algeria expects a valuation
of Vimpelcom's Djezzy mobile phone unit, which it is
part nationalising, to be completed by the end of March,
Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Vimpelcom, which acquired Djezzy as part of a $6 billion
deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom
, earlier this year agreed, under pressure, to sell
Algeria a 51 percent stake in the unit, which had been the most
lucrative part of the Egyptian firm's business.
Speaking at an industry event in Qatar, Benhamadi declined
to say what the valuation was likely to be.
Algeria said a year ago it had appointed law firm Shearman &
Sterling LLP to advise it on the valuation of Djezzy.
"We expect the end of March," Benhamadi said when asked
about the completion of a valuation on the unit.