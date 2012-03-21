Algeria gets valuation for Vimpelcom's Djezzy unit

ALGIERS, March 21 Algeria has received a
valuation for Vimpelcom's Djezzy mobile phone unit and
is now in talks over nationalising it, Finance Minister Karim
Djoudi said on Wednesday, potentially ending an ownership
dispute that has dragged on for over a year.
Russian-focused Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part
of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom
Telecom, but the transaction immediately became
clouded in uncertainty after the Algerian government said it
wanted a majority stake.
Vimpelcom agreed in January to sell Algeria a 51 percent
stake in the unit which had been the most lucrative part of
Orascom's business. It said at the time it had signed a
Memorandum of Understanding with the Algerian government to
explore the sale subject to an acceptable price.
"The valuation has been done. We have received it. We are now
in talks," Djoudi told reporters in parliament on Wednesday.
He declined to give a figure or any more details.
The long-running saga over Djezzy has come to symbolise, for
many investors, the risks of doing business in Algeria, a North
African energy exporter which in the past few years has swung
sharply towards economic nationalism.
Vimpelcom agreed to buy 51.7 percent of Orascom from
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris in 2011, a deal that expanded its
horizons out of its Russian heartland and into Italy and North
Africa as well as other emerging markets.
Vimpelcom had hoped to gain control over Djezzy as part of
the deal, or at least receive a fair market price for the unit
from the Algerian government. But the planned nationalisation
has been stalled for a year, adding to shareholder pressure on
Vimpelcom's management.
The deal had been strongly opposed by Vimpelcom's Norwegian
shareholder Telenor, which said the acquisition would
saddle the group with too much debt and distract it from
recovering market share in Russia.