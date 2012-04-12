Vimpelcom seeks arbitration against Algeria over fine

BRIEF-Biotime announces closing of public offering
* Biotime Inc announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Russia-focused telecoms firm Vimpelcom said its subsidiary Orascom has submitted a formal notice of arbitration against the Algerian government, escalating a disagreement between the parties over a $1.3 billion fine.
Vimpelcom took over Algerian mobile firm Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal last year to acquire the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom, but since then the unit has effectively been in limbo as Algeria would prefer to nationalise it.
A court imposed the fine on Djezzy after ruling it made false statements to the Algerian central bank.
Vimpelcom said in a statement that it continued to be open to finding an amicable resolution.
* FDA grants PMA approval for Hologic's Aptima hepatitis C Quant DX Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kraft Heinz Company declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: