Telenor should have made offer for Vimpelcom - Alfa

MOSCOW, June 5 Vimpelcom shareholder
Alfa Group has claimed that fellow shareholders Telenor
and Weather II should have launched a mandatory tender offer for
the company when Telenor increased its stake in the
mobile group.
Norway's Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to
36.36 percent in mid-February after a deal with Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, taking back partial control of
the company from Alfa's telecoms arm Altimo - with which it has
fought a years long corporate battle.
"Altimo claims that Telenor and Weather II violated the
provisions contained in Section 16 of the Company's bye-laws by
not commencing a mandatory tender offer as a result of the
Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said in a Tuesday
statement.
"Altimo asserts that Telenor and Weather II formed a "group"
owning more than a 50 percent voting interest in VimpelCom as a
result of the Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said.
The deal has also been opposed by Russia's state competition
watchdog, which filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court seeking to
undo the transaction.
Alfa is the investment group owned by the billionaire
Mikhail Fridman.