UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom to net $1.4 bln as Altimo ups economic stake

* Altimo to convert 128.5 mln preferred shares into common
shares
* To increase its economic interest to 56.2 pct from 52.7
pct
* Voting stake to remain unchanged at 47.9 pct
* Co-investor Telenor had said open to selling its stake
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Emerging markets telecoms
operator Vimpelcom said it would receive around $1.4
billion for the conversion of its preferred shares by
shareholder Altimo into ordinary shares in a move that will
boost the Russian investor's economic interest.
Altimo, the telecoms arm of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa-Group, will convert 128,532,000 convertible preferred
shares at a ratio of one preferred share for one common share on
April 16, 2013, Vimpelcom said in statement on Monday.
As a result, Altimo's economic interest in Vimpelcom will
increase to 56.2 percent from 52.7 percent, while its voting
stake, currently 47.9 percent, will remain unchanged.
Altimo has also recently raised its voting stake in
Vimpelcom, overtaking Norway's Telenor as the biggest
shareholder, after years of tensions over control and strategy
of the group.
Telenor, which has a 35.7 percent economic interest and 43
percent voting stake in Vimpelcom, repeated last week it was a
long-term investor in Vimpelcom but said it would be open to
selling its stake if the right offer was made.
Unlike usual practice, Vimpelcom's preferred shares do not
have rights to dividends but are entitled to vote.
They may be converted into ordinary shares - which have
equal voting rights but also receive dividends - any time
between 2-1/2 years and five years after their issuance at a
price based on Vimpelcom's NYSE share price.
After conversion, the voting stake does not change as the
total number of shares that are entitled to vote stays intact.