Russia welcomes Altimo's Vimpelcom stake hike

MOSCOW Aug 17 Russia's state anti-monopoly
regulator FAS welcomed on Friday a recent deal that saw
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group raise its stake in
mobile operator Vimpelcom but said it was too early to
make a decision regarding its legal claims.
"We welcome the increase by Altimo (Alfa Group's unit) of
its stake in Vimpelcom because it leads to the Russian
shareholder restoring control in the strategic Russian company,"
FAS' press service said in emailed comments.
"As for withdrawing the lawsuit, we believe it is too early
to talk about it. Information about settling the differences is
confidential and can't be disclosed," said FAS.
FAS filed a lawsuit to a Moscow court in April challenging a
deal through which Vimpelcom's Norwegian co-investor Telenor
increased its stake to 36 percent from 25 percent,
surpassing Alfa as the largest shareholder.
Altimo raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent
from just under 25 percent on Wednesday and called on Telenor to
sell it some of its own Vimpelcom shares to maintain parity.
Telenor has 43 percent of voting rights in Vimpelcom.