UPDATE 2-Court says no strong evidence against former Vimpelcom CEO

* Court says no strong evidence of corruption against Lunder

* Prosecutors appeal against release (Adds quotes, detail)

By Stine Jacobsen

OSLO, Nov 6 A Norwegian court ruled on Friday that while there was no strong evidence to suspect former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder of corruption he should remain in custody pending an appeal against his release.

Norwegian, Dutch and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom in relation to the telecoms company's operations in Uzbekistan. Lunder has said he is innocent.

"The court has, under doubt, concluded that there is no probable cause to suspect Lunder of corruption or contribution to corruption," the Oslo District Court said in its ruling.

It said, however, that police could continue to hold Lunder until a higher court has ruled on an appeal by prosecutors against his release.

Norway's Economic Crime Police unit, which arrested the former CEO on Wednesday, had asked for permission to detain Lunder for questioning for two weeks.

Under Norwegian law, police can arrest someone under suspicion of a crime and they are allowed to get a lawyer to represent them. Formal charges, if they are to be brought, come at a later stage. Lunder has not been charged.

Lunder's lawyer, Cato Schioetz, told broadcaster NRK the executive had been questioned by police on Thursday afternoon about a $30 million payment into a Swiss bank account in 2011, about two months after he became Vimpelcom's chief executive.

Vimpelcom reported a $1.01 billion loss for the third quarter on Friday, mostly due to a $900 million provision set aside for potential fines from the Uzbekistan investigations into alleged corruption.

Lunder left Vimpelcom last April and was subsequently appointed chief executive of the Fredriksen Group, a company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other companies.

Norway's NTB news agency reported earlier on Friday that Lunder had been put on leave by the Fredriksen Group due to the investigation. (Writing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Clarke)