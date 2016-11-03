CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vimpelcom says Q3 net profit at $445 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW Nov 3 Vimpelcom Ltd :
* Net profit attributable to shareholders at $445 million in Q3;
* Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) at $896 million in Q3;
* Total revenue down 3 percent to $2.37 billion in Q3;
* Board approves interim dividends of $0.035 per American depositary share (ADS);
* "The Company will make appropriate tax withholdings of up to 15 percent when the interim dividend is paid to the Company's ADS depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon," Vimpelcom said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.