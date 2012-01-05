版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 21:01 BJT

Algeria sees progress on Vimpelcom dispute "in days"

ALGIERS Jan 5 New steps will be made within days towards concluding a long-running dispute with telecoms firm Vimpelcom over ownership of an Algerian mobile phone unit, Algeria's telecommunications minister said on Thursday.

"The process is going well. Things will accelerate. You will see new steps in the coming days," the minister, Moussa Benhamadi, told reporters when asked about the dispute over the Djezzy unit.

