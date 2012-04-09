Algeria says talks with Vimpelcom still in progress

ALGIERS, April 9 Negotiations between the
Algerian government and Vimpelcom over the firm's Djezzy
mobile phone unit have not stopped, Algeria's telecommunications
minister said, despite a row between the parties over a $1.25
billion fine.
The minister, Moussa Benhamadi, said the negotiations "are
still being conducted", Algeria's official APS news agency
reported late on Sunday.
Sources in the Algerian government and close to Vimpelcom
told Reuters last week relations between the two sides had
deteriorated because of the fine imposed on Djezzy and that
Vimpelcom was considering going to international arbitration.
Algeria's government is nationalising a 51 percent stake in
Djezzy, and negotiations are now focused on how much it will pay
Vimpelcom for the share.
Vimpelcom took over Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal last
year to acquire the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom
, but since then the unit has effectively been in
limbo, with its future ownership undecided and a block on it
transferring money abroad.
A court imposed the $1.25 billion fine on Djezzy after
ruling it made false statements to the Algerian central bank.
Vimpelcom, which is 35 percent owned by Norwegian group Telenor
, has said it will appeal.