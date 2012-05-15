UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom revenues, subscribers rise, income falls

* Revenues grow 3 percent to $5.62 bln

* Subscribers up 12 percent to 209 million

* Net income of $318 million versus $450 million

MOSCOW May 15 Russian telecoms company Vimpelcom said first quarter net income fell 29 percent over the previous year, hurt by an increase in income tax expense, but revenues rose 3 percent as its subscriber base grew.

Vimpelcom, which has operations in Italy, Asia and North Africa in addition to Russia, as a result of a $6 billion deal to buy Wind Telecom last year, said net income for the first quarter was $318 million, down from $450 million the same period last year. A $54 million increase in income tax expense was partly behind the fall.

Revenues were $5.62 billion, up 3 percent from the $5.48 billion recorded the same period the previous year.

Earnings per share were 20 cents. Analysts had expected a figure of 23 cents a share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

Its mobile subscriber base rose 12 percent to 209 million year-on-year, mainly from growth in subscribers in Africa and Asia. However, subscriber numbers in Russia fell compared with the previous quarter.

Norwegian group Telenor, Vimpelcom's biggest shareholder, had fought for the group to drop the Wind deal in favour of a more Russia-focused strategy.