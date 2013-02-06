Vimpelcom hires banks for dollar, rouble notes

MOSCOW Feb 6 Vimpelcom, which has telecoms assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, is to issue notes denominated in dollars and roubles to refinance existing obligations.

Vimpelcom said on Wednesday it has mandated Barclays, Citigroup, ING, and Royal Bank of Scotland as lead managers for the financing.

According to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analytical service, Vimpelcom has guided investors for pricing at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points for six and 10-year dollar Eurobonds and is also considering five-year rouble notes.

Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues in 2012 and have issued more debt this year to profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets.

Vimpelcom, co-owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group and Norwegian telecoms group Telenor, had gross debt of $26.6 billion at the end of September 2012, of which $2 billion matures this year.