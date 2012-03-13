UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom posts Q4 net loss of $386 million

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Posts loss on $437 mln non-cash charge
* Improves subscriber numbers by 13 pct
* Will pay 2011 dividend of 0.80 cents
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom posted a net loss of $386 million in the fourth quarter, hit by non-cash items, while its mobile subscriber base increased 13 percent during the same period to 205 million.
The company, which has operations in Italy and North Africa as well as its Russia and CIS heartland, said it had taken a $437 million non-cash writedown during the three months to end December.
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), fell 3 percent to $2.2 billion.
Vimpelcom, which has long been a battleground for biggest shareholders Telenor of Norway and Russia's Altimo, said it was improving its performance in Russia where it has recently lost market share.
It will pay a full year dividend of 0.80 cents per share for 2011, and is committed to a pay-out of at least that until 2014.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.