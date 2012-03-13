UPDATE 3-Vimpelcom sees Wind deal boosting growth

* Sees revenue, EBITDA growing by mid single-digit pct 2012-2014

* Q4 EBITDA fell 3 pct

* Posts Q4 net loss on $437 mln non-cash charge

* 2011 dividend 0.80 cent per share

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, March 13 Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom forecast earnings and revenue would grow by around 5 percent in the next two years, with its purchase of Wind Telecom last year providing a boost as it focuses now on tough conditions at home.

Vimpelcom, which has operations in Italy, Asia and North Africa, in addition to the CIS, as a result of the $6 billion Wind deal, said it would turn its attention to organic growth and particularly its Russian heartland, where its market share has slipped behind rivals MTS and MegaFon.

"Russia is a challenge ... We hope to see stronger signs (of progress) in the year ahead of us," Chief Executive Jo Lunder told Reuters.

"Our size in Russia is now comfortable -- we are not going to up our share of subscribers as a top priority. We must protect and maintain our position and then focus on profit."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter to $2.2 billion. Revenue rose 5 percent, excluding acquisitions, to $5.9 billion and mobile subscriber numbers were up 13 percent to 205 million.

Norwegian group Telenor, Vimpelcom's biggest shareholder with a voting stake of 36 percent, had fought in vain for the group to drop the Wind deal in favour of a more Russia-focused strategy. Lunder said management was now thinking along the same lines as its biggest shareholders.

"I can only speak on behalf of management but I think all shareholders are very supportive of the strategy just now - an increased focus on operations and extracting synergies - there is general support in that direction," he said.

The Wind acquisition also saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load -- $24.37 billion at the end of Q4 against $22.2 billion the previous quarter.

"We are comfortable with the debt level. It increased in Q4, but we see this as more of a quarterly movement than a long term trend," Lunder said.

NEGATIVE SURPRISE

Vimpelcom said on Tuesday it made a net loss of $386 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, hit by non-cash items of $437 million relating to foreign exchange movements and one-off charges on operations in Vietnam and Cambodia as well as the Wind deal.

"We thought maybe there would be some one-offs relating to the Wind deal, but it is still a negative surprise ... Unfortunately there is also not much growth in operations, held back by the Russian operation," VTB analyst Victor Klimovich told Reuters.

Vimpelcom, long the stage of a battle between top shareholders Telenor and Russia's Altimo, said it would pay a dividend of 0.80 cent per share for 2011. It is committed to a payout of at least that until 2014.

Lunder had no updates on the group's long-running negotiations with the Algerian government over the fate of telecoms operator Djezzy, acquired as part of the Wind deal but coveted by the Algerian state.

Vimpelcom has agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in the firm to Algeria, but the price has yet to be agreed.

"The situation with Algeria is we like the market, we like the company, and we very much want to stay in Algeria long term and develop Djezzy," Lunder said.

"There are ongoing discussions and the negotiations are quite sensitive. They are in process."