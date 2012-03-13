UPDATE 3-Vimpelcom sees Wind deal boosting growth

* Sees revenue, EBITDA growing by mid single-digit pct
2012-2014
* Q4 EBITDA fell 3 pct
* Posts Q4 net loss on $437 mln non-cash charge
* 2011 dividend 0.80 cent per share
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian mobile phone
group Vimpelcom forecast earnings and revenue would grow
by around 5 percent in the next two years, with its purchase of
Wind Telecom last year providing a boost as it focuses now on
tough conditions at home.
Vimpelcom, which has operations in Italy, Asia and North
Africa, in addition to the CIS, as a result of the $6 billion
Wind deal, said it would turn its attention to organic growth
and particularly its Russian heartland, where its market share
has slipped behind rivals MTS and MegaFon.
"Russia is a challenge ... We hope to see stronger signs (of
progress) in the year ahead of us," Chief Executive Jo Lunder
told Reuters.
"Our size in Russia is now comfortable -- we are not going
to up our share of subscribers as a top priority. We must
protect and maintain our position and then focus on profit."
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation(EBITDA) fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter to
$2.2 billion. Revenue rose 5 percent, excluding acquisitions,
to $5.9 billion and mobile subscriber numbers were up 13 percent
to 205 million.
Norwegian group Telenor, Vimpelcom's biggest
shareholder with a voting stake of 36 percent, had fought in
vain for the group to drop the Wind deal in favour of a more
Russia-focused strategy. Lunder said management was now thinking
along the same lines as its biggest shareholders.
"I can only speak on behalf of management but I think all
shareholders are very supportive of the strategy just now - an
increased focus on operations and extracting synergies - there
is general support in that direction," he said.
The Wind acquisition also saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy
debt load -- $24.37 billion at the end of Q4 against $22.2
billion the previous quarter.
"We are comfortable with the debt level. It increased in Q4,
but we see this as more of a quarterly movement than a long term
trend," Lunder said.
NEGATIVE SURPRISE
Vimpelcom said on Tuesday it made a net loss of $386 million
in the fourth quarter of 2011, hit by non-cash items of $437
million relating to foreign exchange movements and one-off
charges on operations in Vietnam and Cambodia as well as the
Wind deal.
"We thought maybe there would be some one-offs relating to
the Wind deal, but it is still a negative surprise ...
Unfortunately there is also not much growth in operations, held
back by the Russian operation," VTB analyst Victor Klimovich
told Reuters.
Vimpelcom, long the stage of a battle between top
shareholders Telenor and Russia's Altimo, said it would pay a
dividend of 0.80 cent per share for 2011. It is committed to a
payout of at least that until 2014.
Lunder had no updates on the group's long-running
negotiations with the Algerian government over the fate of
telecoms operator Djezzy, acquired as part of the Wind deal but
coveted by the Algerian state.
Vimpelcom has agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in the firm
to Algeria, but the price has yet to be agreed.
"The situation with Algeria is we like the market, we like
the company, and we very much want to stay in Algeria long term
and develop Djezzy," Lunder said.
"There are ongoing discussions and the negotiations are
quite sensitive. They are in process."