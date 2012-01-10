Vimpelcom shareholder sells 6 pct stake to tycoon

MOSCOW Jan 10 Vimpelcom shareholder Oleg Kiselev, who bought into the company at the height of a disputed $6 billion deal, has sold his 6 percent stake to a Ukrainian tycoon following claims he was acting in the interests of Vimpelcom's Russian owners.

Kiselev's surprise purchase of the stake from then 30 percent-owner Altimo in June 2011 cut the Mikhail Fridman-owned group's stake in Vimpelcom to less than 25 percent, potentially allowing the break-up of an agreement between Altimo and fellow Vimpelcom shareholder Telenor, the Norwegian telecoms operator.

Alfa, Mikhail Fridman's holding company, had wanted to void the agreement in order to give new shareholder Naguib Sawiris seats on the Vimpelcom board after the $6 billion cash-and-shares acquisition from the Egyptian tycoon of Italian telecoms group Wind and a 51 percent stake in Egypt's Orascom Telecom.

Telenor, which said the acquisition would saddle Vimpelcom with too much debt and distract it from recovering market share in Russia, launched arbitration proceedings against Altimo to preserve the shareholders agreement and block Sawiris' boardroom ambitions.

One of its complaints was that Kiselev -- a former business partner of Fridman -- was an affiliate of Altimo and had been used to help Fridman win the battle, something Altimo has denied.

Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk's company EastOne, which controls Ukraine's biggest steel pipe producer Interpipe, bought the stake from Kiselev via investment vehicle Bertofan Investments.

It acquired 123.6 million convertible preferred shares in Vimpelcom, equal to 5.995 percent of all outstanding voting shares.

It did not provide financial details of the deal, saying only it was part of its portfolio investment strategy. According to Vimpelcom's filing to SEC, Kiselev sold the stake to Cyprus-registered Bertofan on Dec. 30 for $111 million in cash.

He bought the stake from Altimo for $100 million.

Analysts said the sale worked in Altimo's favour as it would be harder for Telenor to prove in court that Altimo's move to end the shareholder agreement was illegal.

"Altimo currently holds less than 25 percent of Vimpelcom's voting rights, which effectively means that the Vimpelcom shareholder agreement should be terminated if Telenor does not manage to prove links between Altimo and the new owner of the 6 percent voting stake," Alexander Vengranovich, analyst at Otkritie, wrote in a note.

In November, Alfa and Telenor agreed to keep the agreement until the arbitration panel rules whether Alfa's move to end the deal was legal.