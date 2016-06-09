EU regulator postpones decision on Italian telecoms deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 - The EU competition regulator is to take
more time examining the deal between CK Hutchison Holdings
and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile
phone subsidiaries, two days after the Hong Kong group offered
concessions to ease competition concerns.
The European Commission will now decide by Sept. 8 instead
of Aug. 18 whether to clear the deal to merge 3 Italia and
Vimpelcom's Wind Telecommunicazioni, which would cut the number
of Italian mobile network operators to three from four, raising
concerns that it would reduce competition and lead to higher
prices for consumers.
Similar worries led to the Commission's rejection last month
of Hutchison's deal to buy British mobile operator O2 from
Spain's Telefonica and merge it with its own UK
subsidiary, Three.
"The extension was made by the Commission with the agreement
of the parties," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an
email, without providing further details.
Hutchison has proposed selling radio spectrum, equipment and
roaming deals to help create a new rival fourth network operator
in Italy, a person familiar with the matter has told Reuters.
The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third parties
before deciding whether to accept the offer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)