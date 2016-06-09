EU regulator postpones decision on Italian telecoms deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 - The EU competition regulator is to take more time examining the deal between CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile phone subsidiaries, two days after the Hong Kong group offered concessions to ease competition concerns.

The European Commission will now decide by Sept. 8 instead of Aug. 18 whether to clear the deal to merge 3 Italia and Vimpelcom's Wind Telecommunicazioni, which would cut the number of Italian mobile network operators to three from four, raising concerns that it would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for consumers.

Similar worries led to the Commission's rejection last month of Hutchison's deal to buy British mobile operator O2 from Spain's Telefonica and merge it with its own UK subsidiary, Three.

"The extension was made by the Commission with the agreement of the parties," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email, without providing further details.

Hutchison has proposed selling radio spectrum, equipment and roaming deals to help create a new rival fourth network operator in Italy, a person familiar with the matter has told Reuters. The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the offer. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)