REFILE-UPDATE 1-EU set to clear Italian mobile telecoms merger -sources

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 8 CK Hutchison Holdings
and Vimpelcom are set to win EU antitrust approval for
their deal to merge their rival Italian mobile network operators
after agreeing concessions to help a new competitor break into
the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Approval of the 21.8-billion-euro ($24.07 billion) deal to
merge Hutchison's 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind
Telecommunicazioni would be welcome news for the industry after
the European Commission blocked Hutchison's similar deal in the
UK to merge its Three UK subsidiary with Telefonica's
O2 UK.
European regulators fear that where such deals reduce the
number of mobile network operators in a country to just three
competition would be insufficient to keep a lid on prices.
Combining 3 Italia with Wind would leave Telecom Italia
and Vodafone Italia as the only other mobile
network operators in Italy and to address the concerns Hutchison
and Vimpelcom have offered to sell some radio frequencies and
infrastructure assets to French telecoms operator Iliad
to help it gain a foothold in Italy.
Founded by maverick French businessman Xavier Niel, Iliad
caused a price war in the French mobile market with the its
entry four years ago under its TV, telecoms and Internet
services brand name 'Free'.
Both the Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the case
by Sept. 8, and Iliad declined to comment. Hutchison said it was
confident of securing EU approval.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
