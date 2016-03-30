EU regulators open in-depth probe into Hutchison, Vimpelcom Italian deal

BRUSSELS, March 30 European Union antitrust regulators said they had opened an in-depth investigation into Hutchison's planned merger of its Italian mobile telecoms business with Vimpelcom's on concerns that it could lead to higher prices for consumers.

"The Commission has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation for mobile customers in Italy," the European Commission said in a statement.

The proposed merger of 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni will reduce the number of mobile network operators in Italy from four to three, a reduction which competition regulators think could lead to higher prices for users.

The transaction would also create the largest mobile operator by subscriber numbers in Italy.

The Commission has 90 days, until Aug. 10, to decide whether to approve the merger.

It said that it had concerns that the deal could remove competitive pressure, leading to higher prices and less investment.

It would also reduce the number of operators who own infrastructure and can therefore give access to rivals who do not have their own networks.

Hutchison's proposed 10.3 billion pound ($14.83 billion) takeover of Telefonica's O2 UK has also come under EU scrutiny.

($1 = 0.6943 pounds) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)