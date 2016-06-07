Hutchison seeks EU okay for Vimpelcom deal with concessions

BRUSSELS, June 7 CK Hutchison Holdings
has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval
for its plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of
Vimpelcom, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The move came a month after EU competition enforcers blocked
its bid to acquire British mobile operator O2 from Spanish
provider Telefonica.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, put
in its proposal on Monday, according to a filing on the
Commission's website, without providing details.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)