Hutchison says in talks with VimpelCom on Italian mobile merger

HONG KONG May 14 Conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa
Ltd, controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, confirmed on
Thursday it is in talks with Russian telecoms group VimpelCom
Ltd about a possible merger of their Italian mobile
businesses.
Hutchison said is in "exploratory negotiations" about a
merger of Hutchison's 3 Italia S.p.A. and VimpelCom's WIND
Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. in Italy into an equal joint venture.
Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier said on
Wednesday that the two companies were holding talks about an
Italian mobile deal.
A deal would combine Wind, Italy's third-largest mobile
network operator, with fourth-placed 3 Italia and cut the number
of competing operators to three, as has already happened in
Germany, Austria and Ireland, reducing competitive pressures and
helping end a long price war.
The transaction remains subject to signing of agreements,
achieving satisfactory debt levels and obtaining all required
corporate and regulatory approvals, Hutchison said in a filing
to the Hong Kong bourse.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)