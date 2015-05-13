Vimpelcom, Hutchison Whampoa in talks on Italian mobile JV - Vimpelcom CEO

AMSTERDAM May 13 Telecoms company Vimpelcom
is in talks with Hutchison Whampoa about an
equal joint venture for their mobile phone operations in Italy,
Vimpelcom Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said on
Wednesday.
"We are in discussions with Hutchison regarding a possible
equal joint venture between 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's
subsidiary WIND Telecommunicazioni SpA.," Charlier said in
comments sent to Reuters.
"There can be no assurances that an agreement will be signed
and any transaction would be subject to, among other things,
achieving satisfactory debt levels and obtaining all required
corporate and regulatory approvals."
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)