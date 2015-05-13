版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 13日 星期三 20:38 BJT

Vimpelcom, Hutchison Whampoa in talks on Italian mobile JV - Vimpelcom CEO

AMSTERDAM May 13 Telecoms company Vimpelcom is in talks with Hutchison Whampoa about an equal joint venture for their mobile phone operations in Italy, Vimpelcom Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said on Wednesday.

"We are in discussions with Hutchison regarding a possible equal joint venture between 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's subsidiary WIND Telecommunicazioni SpA.," Charlier said in comments sent to Reuters.

"There can be no assurances that an agreement will be signed and any transaction would be subject to, among other things, achieving satisfactory debt levels and obtaining all required corporate and regulatory approvals." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐