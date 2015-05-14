UPDATE 4-Vimpelcom, Hutchison in talks on Italian mobile deal

* Deal would combine third, fourth place mobile groups
* Vimpelcom CEO says no guarantee deal will be reached
* Italy emerging from long mobile price war
* Vimpelcom Q1 sales hit by weak rouble
By Anthony Deutsch, Danilo Masoni and Denny Thomas
AMSTERDAM/MILAN/HONG KONG, May 13 Russia's
Vimpelcom and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa are in talks to merge their Italian mobile
phone businesses in a joint venture, marking further telecoms
industry consolidation in Europe.
"We are in discussions with Hutchison regarding a possible
equal joint venture between 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's
subsidiary WIND Telecommunicazioni SpA," Vimpelcom Chief
Executive Jean-Yves Charlier said on Wednesday in comments sent
to Reuters.
"There can be no assurances that an agreement will be signed
and any transaction would be subject to, among other things,
achieving satisfactory debt levels and obtaining all required
corporate and regulatory approvals."
The talks come as Hutchison is wrapping up its $15.4 billion
purchase of Spanish firm Telefonica's British mobile
unit, O2. Li's back-to-back telecom deals underline his keen
desire to boost returns from European operations, which have
trailed those from other parts of his ports-to-property empire.
Hutchison confirmed the talks in a statement to the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Thursday..
"Hutchison has been disciplined in only doing deals that are
accretive to earnings and cash flow, and we would expect that to
be the case if a deal gets done with Wind," said Hong Kong-based
Moody's Investors Service senior analyst Joe Morrison, who
covers Hutchison.
The companies are still not yet close to signing a deal,
said two sources familiar with the matter. No decision has been
made on who would run the merged entity, said one, and Wind's
high debts remain an issue.
While Wind has been taking steps to cut debt, and recently
raised 693 million euros by selling some 7,000 radio masts in
Italy to Spain's Abertis, its 9.65 billion euros ($11
billion) debt as of the end of last year has been an obstacle to
a full takeover by Hutchison, one person familiar with the
matter said.
Hutchison can avoid taking on the full debt burden with a
joint venture structure, the person added. But a 50-50 joint
venture would be a change of strategy for Hutchison, which has
been buying up competitors across its European markets in the
past two years, starting in Austria, then Ireland, and most
recently in Britain.
EUROPEAN CONSOLIDATION
Combining Italy's third-largest mobile network operator Wind
with fourth-placed 3 Italia would cut the number of competing
operators in Italy to three, as has already happened in
Germany, Austria and Ireland, reducing competitive pressures and
helping end a long price war. The two sides have been in on-off
talks for well over a year.
But hammering out terms has proven difficult given the
interests of Li and Vimpelcom's controlling shareholder, Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whose LetterOne fund holds 47.9
percent of Vimpelcom's voting rights.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the two sides had agreed
that Wind's chief executive, Maximo Ibarra, would take the helm
of the joint venture.
In October Vimpelcom said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing that it had held unsuccessful talks over a
joint venture in Italy, without naming the company involved.
However the structure could be an attractive option for both
sides given their current situations, analysts said. Hutchison's
balance sheet is stretched by recent deals and Vimpelcom wants
to retain exposure to countries outside Russia.
Wind is larger and more profitable than 3 Italia, earning
4.6 billion euros in sales and 1.8 billion euros in operating
profit last year. 3 Italia's annual sales were 1.73 billion
euros and operating profit was 248 million euros.
Vimpelcom shares rose 4.5 percent at $5.79 in New York on
Wednesday. Hutchison shares ended up 0.2 percent on Thursday.
ITALIAN TELECOMS MARKET
Wind and 3 Italia would have 33.3 percent of the Italian
market, according to end-December data from communications
regulator AGCOM, compared with 32.1 percent for Telecom Italia
and 27.5 percent for Vodafone.
But the three operators would be nearly even in terms mobile
service revenues earned in the country, according to Citigroup.
Since European and national regulators have already approved
the market consolidation in Germany, Ireland and Austria while
requiring measures to protect competition, so analysts believe a
deal could get approved.
In first-quarter results on Wednesday, Vimpelcom said sales
in Italy slipped 6 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion),
surpassing Russia for the first time.
Group revenue fell 30 percent to 3.52 billion euros ($3.98
billion) hurt by the weak rouble, while operating profit fell 33
percent to $1.4 billion. The company said it was on track to
deliver its 2015 targets.
Vimpelcom has 218 million customers across Russia, Italy and
a dozen emerging markets including Ukbekistan and Ukraine. It is
owned by Norway's Telenor, which holds 43 percent of
its voting rights, and Fridman, the Russian businessman.
($1 = 0.8762 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in LONDON and Donny
Kwok in HONG KONG; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Louise
Heavens, Greg Mahlich and Kenneth Maxwell)