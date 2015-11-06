Fredriksen Group puts CEO on leave due to Vimpelcom probe - report

OSLO Nov 6 Norway's Fredriksen Group has put
Chief Executive Jo Lunder on leave until further notice due to a
police investigation into him over his role as former head of
telecoms company Vimpelcom, Norwegian news agency NTB
reported on Friday.
"The Fredriksen Group has learned that Jo Lunder is under
investigation by the Norwegian prosecution in connection with
the Vimpelcom case. The investigation is not related to his
current positions," NTB reported, citing Harald Thorstein from
the Fredriksen Group.
"In consultation with Jo Lunder we have agreed that he has
been put on leave from all his roles in the Fredriksen Group
until further notice".
Reuters could not immediately reach the Fredriksen Group for
a comment. Lunder's lawyer Cato Schioetz said on Thursday Lunder
considered himself innocent of the allegations of corruption.
North Atlantic Drilling, a subsidiary of
Fredriksen-controlled Seadrill, said earlier on Friday
it had been agreed that Lunder would step down from the board
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)