CORRECTED-Former Vimpelcom CFO steps down from Dutch hospital board amid corruption probe

AMSTERDAM Nov 13 The former chief financial officer at Vimpelcom has stepped down from the board of a Dutch university hospital due to the ongoing corruption probe into the telecoms firm, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

Henk van Dalen, who was Vimpelcom's CFO from July 2010 to September 2013, is temporarily giving up his position as a member of the supervisory board of the Erasmus MC university hospital in Rotterdam, the statement said, without giving further details.

Van Dalen was not immediately available to comment.

Russian-Norwegian telecoms firm Vimpelcom is under investigation in Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States over payments allegedly made to secure a network operating licence in Uzbekistan.

Vimpelcom said on Nov. 3 it had made a $900 million provision in relation to the investigations..

The probe has caused friction between Vimpelcom and its 33-percent Norwegian shareholder Telenor, which is majority owned by the Norwegian government. Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is majority owner of Vimpelcom.

Telenor said on Wednesday it had suspended two executives, including its chief financial officer, over the inquiry. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)