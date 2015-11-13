CORRECTED-Former Vimpelcom CFO steps down from Dutch hospital board amid corruption probe

(Corrects in second paragraph to say Van Dalen stepping down
temporarily)
AMSTERDAM Nov 13 The former chief financial
officer at Vimpelcom has stepped down from the board of
a Dutch university hospital due to the ongoing corruption probe
into the telecoms firm, the hospital said in a statement on
Friday.
Henk van Dalen, who was Vimpelcom's CFO from July 2010 to
September 2013, is temporarily giving up his position as a
member of the supervisory board of the Erasmus MC university
hospital in Rotterdam, the statement said, without giving
further details.
Van Dalen was not immediately available to comment.
Russian-Norwegian telecoms firm Vimpelcom is under
investigation in Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the
United States over payments allegedly made to secure a network
operating licence in Uzbekistan.
Vimpelcom said on Nov. 3 it had made a $900 million
provision in relation to the investigations..
The probe has caused friction between Vimpelcom and its
33-percent Norwegian shareholder Telenor, which is
majority owned by the Norwegian government. Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman is majority owner of Vimpelcom.
Telenor said on Wednesday it had suspended two executives,
including its chief financial officer, over the inquiry.
