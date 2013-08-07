Vimpelcom to move stock listing to Nasdaq

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
MOSCOW Aug 7 Telecoms group Vimpelcom, with assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said on Wednesday it was moving its stock listing to NASDAQ from the New York Stock Exchange.
"The company believes the transfer to NASDAQ will provide Vimpelcom shareholders with strong execution and liquidity," it said in a statement. It expects to begin trading on NASDAQ on Sept. 10.
Vimpelcom also said its second-quarter net income rose 17 percent, year-on-year, to $573 million, up from $448 million in the second quarter of 2012 and against a Reuters poll forecast of $497 million.
Revenue was flat at $5.72 billion, in line with expectations, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 2 percent to $2.43 billion with a 42.4 percent margin, Vimpelcom said in a statement.
It also appointed Andrew Davies of Vodafone as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Henk van Dalen.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.