Telecoms group Vimpelcom reports Q3 net profit of $445 million

Nov 3 Telecoms group Vimpelcom, which focuses on Russia and other emerging markets, reported a third quarter net profit of $445 million, overturning a $1 billion net loss a year earlier.

* Vimpelcom said its earnings were boosted by a $421 million profit from discontinued operations: Vimpelcom's Italian business which it earlier spun off into a joint venture with CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia unit.

* All regulatory approvals for the Italy joint venture have been received, and the company expects the deal to close shortly, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

* It recommended an interim dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents per American Depositary Share and said it was on track to meet its service revenue and underlying EBITDA margin albeit at the lower end of the range.

* Profit from continued operations stood at $72 million in July-September, compared to a loss of $847 million in the same period of 2015.

* Total revenue was down 3 percent year-on-year at $2.37 billion but service revenue increased organically by 0.6 percent and organic mobile data revenue - excluding foreign currency movements and other factors - jumped 28 percent.

* Vimpelcom said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $896 million in the third quarter, impacted by exceptional costs of $66 million. Without those costs underlying EBITDA was $962 million.

* Vimpelcom has operations in Russia, Italy, several Soviet republics and other emerging markets such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria.