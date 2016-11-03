UPDATE 1-Telecoms group Vimpelcom reports Q3 net profit of $445 million

(Adds comments on new dividend policy, detail on FY guidance)

MOSCOW Nov 3 Telecoms group Vimpelcom, which focuses on Russia and other emerging markets, reported a third-quarter net profit of $445 million after a $1 billion net loss a year earlier.

* Vimpelcom said its earnings were boosted by a $421 million profit from discontinued operations: Vimpelcom's Italian business which it spun off earlier into a joint venture with CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia unit.

* All regulatory approvals for the Italy joint venture have been received, and the company expects the deal to close shortly, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

* Vimpelcom board is to consider approving "a meaningful dividend policy" for its shareholders no later than early 2017, according to the company's presentation.

* Says conditions for new the dividend policy include: completion of the Italian merger in the fourth-quarter of 2016, group cash flow improvements and macro-economic stability.

* It recommended an interim dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents per American Depositary Share and said it was on track to meet its service revenue and underlying EBITDA margin targets, albeit at the lower end of the range.

* Targets for FY 2016 are flat to low single digit growth in service revenue and flat to a 1 percentage point year-on-year increase in underlying EBITDA margin.

* Profit from continued operations stood at $72 million in July-September compared with a loss of $847 million in the same period of 2015.

* Total revenue was down 3 percent year-on-year at $2.37 billion but service revenue increased organically by 0.6 percent and organic mobile data revenue - excluding foreign currency movements and other factors - jumped 28 percent.

* Vimpelcom said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $896 million in the third quarter, impacted by exceptional costs of $66 million. Without those costs underlying EBITDA was $962 million.

* Vimpelcom has operations in Russia, Italy, several former Soviet republics and other emerging markets such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Clarke)