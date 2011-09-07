Vimpelcom Q2 net profit at $239 mln, below f'cast

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 7 Telecom operator Vimpelcom reported on Wednesday a $239 million consolidated net profit for the second quarter, missing analysts' forecast.
The company, which acquired Orascom Telecom and Italy's Wind in April this year, also said second-quarter revenues totalled $5.5 billion. (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: