公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Vimpelcom Q2 net profit at $239 mln, below f'cast

MOSCOW, Sept 7 Telecom operator Vimpelcom reported on Wednesday a $239 million consolidated net profit for the second quarter, missing analysts' forecast.

The company, which acquired Orascom Telecom and Italy's Wind in April this year, also said second-quarter revenues totalled $5.5 billion. (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

