Alfa hits back at Telenor over Vimpelcom ownership

* Equal ownership seen a condition of truce
* Alfa says foreign investors have effective control
* Telenor claims Alfa controls more via tycoon Pinchuk stake
* Alfa denies Pinchuk affiliation
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Aug 21 Vimpelcom's largest
Russian shareholder Alfa on Tuesday rebutted the latest
ownership comments by its Norwegian co-investor Telenor
, as a seemingly intractable dispute between the two
sides showed no sign of a quick solution.
Telenor had said on Monday that Alfa speaks for the biggest
stake in Vimpelcom, but Alfa hit back, saying foreigners were
the biggest holders - a key issue given Russian regulatory
pressure for the two sides to have equal holdings.
The latest argument comes after a years-long wrangle over
control and strategy at Vimpelcom, a dispute that has typified
the challenges many overseas investors face in Russia's
oligarch-dominated business world.
In emailed comments on Tuesday, Altimo, a unit of
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, said Telenor -
together with Norwegian state funds and Ukrainian tycoon Viktor
Pinchuk's EastOne company - controlled at least a combined 51
percent of Vimpelcom's votes, against Altimo's 40.5 percent.
Telenor had argued on Monday that a 6 percent stake held by
EastOne should be counted as part of Altimo's stake, saying the
Russian partner therefore had effective control over more shares
in Vimpelcom, which holds a quarter of Russia's mobile market
but earns the bulk of its revenue abroad.
"We flatly reject all accusations that ... EastOne nominally
owns Vimpelcom shares in Altimo's interests," said Altimo Vice
President Evgeny Dumalkin in the email. He added Altimo reserved
the right to sue Telenor for this suggestion.
The dispute over which side has greater control of the
telecoms operator has stalled the momentum of a Russian campaign
for the pair to hold similar stakes. [ I D:nL6E8JG1H2]
Parity of ownership is seen as a precondition for withdrawal
of a lawsuit by Russian regulator FAS. The suit challenges the
dominant position of Telenor in Vimpelcom, whose Russian unit is
Russia's no.3 mobile phone operator and is considered by the
Russian government a strategic asset.
Altimo raised its holding to 40.5 percent last Wednesday and
urged Telenor to sell it some of its own Vimpelcom shares to
achieve parity of ownership. Telenor's stake is set to rise to
43 percent by October as a result of an options deal.
Telenor said on Monday it had no plans to sell any of its
Vimpelcom shares.
Russia's anti-monopoly regulator FAS filed a lawsuit in
April seeking to overturn a February deal that increased
Telenor's stake to above Altimo's.
The withdrawal of the legal case would allow Vimpelcom to
resume dividend payments, which it had deferred after a Russian
court issued an injunction in April banning payouts by
Vimpelcom's Russian unit to its Netherlands-registered parent
company.