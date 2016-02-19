CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-VimpelCom to pay $795 mln to resolve U.S., Dutch bribery probes

(Corrects amount to $1.6 bln from $1.3 bln in 8th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond and Anthony Deutsch
NEW YORK/AMSTERDAM Feb 18 VimpelCom Ltd
, an Amsterdam-based telecommunications operator, said on
Thursday it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch
probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second
largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.
The settlement was announced in a federal court in
Manhattan, where a subsidiary pleaded guilty to conspiring to
violate a U.S. anti-corruption law by paying $114 million in
bribes from 2006 to 2012 to a Uzbekistan official.
The official, described in court papers as high-ranking and
a relative of Uzbek President Islam Karimov, matched the
description of his daughter, Gulnara Karimova, who has long been
identified as being at the center of the probe.
In a related action, the U.S. Justice Department filed a
lawsuit seeking the forfeiture of $550 million in Swiss bank
accounts tied to corrupt payments to the official by VimpelCom
and two other companies.
The payments by VimpelCom, Teliasonera AB and
Mobile TeleSystems, were paid to shell companies the official
controlled for help entering and operating in the Uzbek
telecommunications market, the Justice Department said.
Combined with an earlier lawsuit, the Justice Department is
seeking to recover $850 million paid in the scheme, the largest
sum U.S. authorities have ever sought to recover from a
government official.
VimpelCom's settlement, which called for the retention of a
compliance monitor, resolved probes by the Justice Department,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public
Prosecution Service of the Netherlands.
It marked a near record for a global anti-corruption accord,
behind only Siemens AG's $1.6 billion settlement in 2008 that
resolved wide-ranging bribery probes in the United States and
Germany.
VimpelCom, whose biggest shareholders are Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne and Norway's Telenor,
took a $900 million provision in November to resolve the
investigations.
Under the deal, VimpelCom entered into a deferred
prosecution agreement in which U.S. criminal charges will be
dropped in three years if it follows the agreement's terms.
Uzbek subsidiary Unitel LLC pleaded guilty to conspiring to
violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"The company deeply regrets its actions here, and we will
make sure it never happens again," Scott Dresser, VimpelCom's
general counsel, said in court.
U.S. and Dutch authorities said the investigation continued
into other companies and individuals involved in the scheme,
including one man Dutch prosecutors said was arrested in
November.
Mobile TeleSystems declined comment. Neither Teliasonera nor
lawyers for Uzbekistan responded to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; and Anthony Deutsch in
Amsterdam; Editing by Leslie Adler, Peter Cooney and Alexander
Smith)