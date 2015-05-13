Vimpelcom has not taken provisions over Uzbek investigation

AMSTERDAM May 13 Telecoms company Vimpelcom
said on Wednesday it had not taken provisions in
relation to a bribery investigation launched last year into its
Uzbekistan operations.
"We have not taken any provisions for this yet," Chief
Financial Officer Andrew Davies said.
"We are nowhere near any of the trigger points that would
cause us to take provisions, or even enhance our disclosures,"
he said in an interview.
Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands, where
Vimpelcom has its financial headquarters, announced the probe in
March, 2014, but have provided no details.
Vimpelcom offices were searched last year as part of the
Dutch inquiry, but Vimpelcom and prosecutors declined to comment
on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.
"Clearly, we want to operate with the most ethical approach
to doing business in every country," newly appointed Chief
Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said.
"We are looking at all those matters and participating in
the investigation and ensuring that compliance matters are at
the utmost level of the agenda of the board and management
team."
Vimpelcom, with a stock listing in New York, has 10.5
million subscribers in Uzbekistan and 222 million overall across
Russia, Italy and a dozen emerging markets.
It is owned by Norway's Telenor, which holds 43
percent of its voting rights, and Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman, whose LetterOne fund has 47.9 percent.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)