REFILE-Morgan Stanley Asia leads advisors in Vietnam Vinamilk's stake sale

HANOI Oct 7 Morgan Stanley Asia will lead a group to advise on the sale of a 9 percent stake in state dairy firm Vinamilk, the government's investment arm State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) said on Friday.

The group, which also includes Vietnam's Saigon Securities Incorp and VinaCapital Corporate Finance Vietnam, signed a consulting contract with SCIC on Wednesday, SCIC said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Pullin)