公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Vince prices IPO of 10 mln shares at $20/share

Nov 22 Vince Holding Corp : * Announces pricing of its initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 10 million common shares priced at $20.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
