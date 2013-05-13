Luxury apparel company Vince selects banks for fall IPO: sources

May 13 High-end sportswear brand Vince is close
to filing for an initial public offering, according to two
sources close to the situation.
Vince, owned by St. Louis-based fashion company Kellwood Co,
which is controlled by private equity firm Sun Capital, has
selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Robert W. Baird & Co
to lead the IPO, the sources said on Monday.
Bank of America Corp, UBS AG and JPMorgan
Chase & Co are also involved in the float, which could
raise about $200 million, the sources said.
The IPO could come in September, they added.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to
comment. Vince, Sun Capital, Baird and UBS could not be reached
for comment.
Vince sells items such as $300 cashmere sweaters and $1,000
leather jackets at upscale department stores including Macy's
Inc's Bloomingdale's chain, Barneys, Neiman Marcus and
Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as its own boutiques.
The IPO comes amid strong share performance for retail
companies, including Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. Shares
of the fashion house have tripled since the company's IPO in
late 2011. They were up 1.7 percent to $61.38 at midday Monday.
Retail stocks have been on a tear this year, outperforming
the broader market, with the S&P Retail Index up 19 percent.
Earlier in the year there were fears that a sluggish job market
would hold back consumer spending.
Ralph Lauren Corp shares hit a 52-week high last
week, and luxury chains Saks and Nordstrom Inc are up 13
percent and 11 percent, respectively, this year.
In 2006, Kellwood acquired Los Angeles-based Vince and
related assets for $75 million.
Earlier this year, Kellwood CEO Jill Granoff took over as
Vince CEO from Vince co-founders Rea Laccone and Christopher
LaPolice. Granoff is a former CEO of Kenneth Cole and has also
served as an executive at Liz Claiborne.
Kellwood said last week that it has been looking at selling
yoga clothing maker Zobha. It may also be selling its
urban-focused line Baby Phat, according to a media report.