UPDATE 1-Vinci makes top bid for Portugal airport group-sources

* Vinci bid 3 bln eur for ANA -sources
* Fraport, Flughafen Zurich, Corporacion America also bid
-sources
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Dec 17 Vinci has bid 3 billion
euros ($3.95 billion) for control of Portuguese airport operator
ANA, the highest offer among the four groups competing in the
privatisation auction, sources familiar with the transaction
said.
Portugal is expected to pick the new owner by the end of the
year, with price the main criteria, the sources said on Monday.
The other final bidders were Germany's Fraport,
Swiss airport operator Flughafen Zurich and Argentina's
Corporacion America, the sources said.
A spokesman for French construction company Vinci confirmed
it had bid for ANA but declined to comment on the price.
The Vinci bid was north of previously reported estimates,
which had put its offer at an already substantial 2.6 billion
euros.
At stake is control of a network of airports, including
those serving the largest Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto,
as well as the Algarve, Alentejo and the Azores archipelago.
Lisbon is betting on infrastructure sales to cut its debt as
a condition of its 78 billion-euro international bailout, as
demand for regulated assets in Europe remains strong despite the
region's debt crisis.