UPDATE 1-French builder Vinci faces claim of forced labor in Qatar

(updates with shareholding details)
PARIS, March 24 French construction group Vinci
faces a claim from a campaign group over alleged
forced labour involving migrant workers on building projects
tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"Vinci absolutely denies the claims made by Sherpa. The
group respects local labour laws and fundamental rights in Qatar
as well as in all the countries where it operates," a Vinci
spokesman said by telephone.
The Sherpa NGO said in a statement it had a submitted a
claim in a French court against Vinci Construction Grand
Projects and the managers of the Qatari unit QDVC for "forced
labor" and "keeping someone in servitude".
Laetitia Liebert, Head of the Sherpa NGO, told Le Parisien
in a interview that one of the NGO's lawyers traveled to Qatar
and found that migrants worked 66 hours a week and had their
passports confiscated.
"In Qatar, each QDVC collaborator has free access to his
passport while work and rest times are strictly respected," the
Vinci spokesman said in rebuttal, adding the company had not
been notified of the claim.
Qatar is Vinci's second largest shareholder through its
Qatar Investment Fund, which holds 5.3 percent according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Allegations of forced labour in Qatar come up frequently
the wealthy Middle Eastern state.
Qatar authorities have denied these claims and accused
foreign media of running a malicious campaign against the first
Gulf nation to host a Soccer World Cup. Qatar also says none of
the workers employed for World Cup projects have been exploited.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)