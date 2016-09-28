Mexican homebuilder Vinte plans up to $115 mln share offering on Sept 29

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican homebuilder Vinte Viviendas Integrales plans to launch a mixed public offering worth up to 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million) later this week, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.
The sum of money, which includes the overallotment option, is based on the mid-value of a planned offer price range of 27.50 to 30 pesos per share, the exchange said. Shares of Vinte are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Vinte announced in January a planned share offering of up to 1.8 billion pesos for February, but that did not go ahead.
The listing is a mix of primary and secondary offering. ($1 = 19.3920 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.