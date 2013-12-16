版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 01:13 BJT

Flash storage provider Violin Memory fires CEO

Dec 16 Flash storage provider Violin Memory Inc said it fired its Chief Executive Donald Basile.

The company named chairman Howard Bain interim CEO on Monday.

Violin Memory's board has started a search process and retained an executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐