2015年 10月 21日

American Tower to buy controlling stake in India's Viom for $1.2 bln

MUMBAI Oct 21 American Tower Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).

Viom owns and operates about 42,200 wireless communications towers.

($1 = 65.1262 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jason Neely)

