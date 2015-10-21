American Tower to buy controlling stake in India's Viom for $1.2 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MUMBAI Oct 21 American Tower Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).
Viom owns and operates about 42,200 wireless communications towers.
($1 = 65.1262 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.