UPDATE 3-China's Vipshop makes weak NYSE debut

* Sells 11 mln ADSs at $6.50 each, below indicated range
* Shares fall as much as 12 percent
By Jochelle Mendonca
March 23 Shares of Chinese online retailer
Vipshop Holdings fell as much as 12 percent in their
New York market debut as even a sharp cut in the offer price
failed to overcome concerns about mounting losses and a
complicated corporate structure.
Guangzhou-based Vipshop, the first Chinese company to go
public in the United States since last August, priced its
offering at $6.50 per share, below its indicated range of
between $8.50 and $10.50 per share.
Earlier this week, the company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that some of its existing shareholders,
including entities affiliated with venture fund Sequoia Capital,
had agreed to buy $20 million of ADSs in the offering --
normally a positive sign -- but investors remained cautious.
Though it operates in the booming Chinese consumer space,
Vipshop hasn't posted a profit since 2009. Its losses for 2011
widened despite a jump in revenue.
Vipshop's corporate structure is also a cause of concern.
Known as a variable interest entity, or VIE, the structure lets
Chinese companies bend certain rules forbidding foreign
investment.
Last year, Reuters reported that the China Securities
Regulatory Commission authored a request to the State Council,
the government's equivalent of a cabinet, asking it to take
action against the VIE structure.
Vipshop's IPO was seen as an indicator for other Chinese
issuers hoping to tap U.S. markets. Four other Chinese companies
have filed to go public in recent weeks, including AdChina,
China Auto Rental, Cloudary Corp and Newsummit Biopharma
Holdings.
Vipshop, which raised $71.5 million through the IPO, offers
over 1,900 branded products to consumers in China through flash
sales on its vipshop.com website.
Flash sales represent a new online retail format, combining
the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling
a limited quantity of discounted products or services, for a
fixed period of time.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities were the joint
book-running managers for the offering.
Vipshop's ADSs were trading down 10 percent at $5.84 in late
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low
of $5.73 in early trading.