REFILE-UPDATE 1-Vipshop files for IPO of up to $125 mln

Feb 17 Guangzhou, China-based Vipshop Holdings Ltd filed with the U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of its American depositary shares (ADSs).

The online discount retailer intends to use the proceeds of the offering for capital expenditure, such as enhancing its IT systems, and for potential acquisitions, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Oppenheimer & Co are the underwriters of Vipshop's offering.

The company, which competes with popular Chinese online retailers such as 360buy.com and Dangdang, has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VIPS."

Vipshop did not reveal how many ADSs it planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate the registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.